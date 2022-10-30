Simon Munnery: Fylm Makker

Not Available

'Do as thou wishest, I am a fylm makker, you a film maker, make what you can from my residues, tis no concern of I' ...is what Simon Munnery said when we asked him if we could release a recording of his Fylm Makking experiments. In these shows, Simon never appears on stage. Instead he sits in the audience behind a box of tricks that can display his face, the table or both. From here he contrives to make live films - or Fylms - which are projected on a big screen at the front of the theatre. What you see on the DVD is exactly what the audiences saw on their big screen.