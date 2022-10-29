Not Available

Simon Rattle and Daniel Barenboim play Brahms

    Berliner Philharmoniker and Sir Simon Rattle, Digital Concert Hall, Berlin Live 06.18.2014 Charles Ives "The Unanswered Question" Richard Strauss "Metamorphosen" for 23 solo strings Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Daniel Barenboim Piano Part I, II & III, Intro, Intermission, Source..: HDTV 1080i [AVC video @ 24.6 Mbps] Container..: MKV Resolution.....: 1920 x 1080 progressiv Codec..........: h264 @ 10 Mbps [2-PASS] Format.profile.: High at Level 4.0 Audio..........: AC3 5.1 channels @ 448 kbps [untouched] Frame Rate.....: 25 fps Language.......: German Runtime........: 2:27:33

