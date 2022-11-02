Simon Spies -Eastern gasworks

Not Available

This is the original setup of Nikolaj cederholms magnificent musical airport show. The stage is set: A vivid Simon Spies, in the person of Anderson Matthesen, craper the hacking of a dusty African runway, while a well-Glistrup enjoy themselves in the background. Matthesens theater debut in the role of the eccentric travel king is' once brilliant, funny and scary lifelike. The show is a great skies in the mad and liberated universe that was reality for the self-proclaimed prophet in the mid 70s. On 'once nostalgic and thumping this offers the notion of food for thought and entertainment is special ensemble including singing morning bun ladies allows the gas to contemporary tones with a juicy tender on the perception of life, death and love for one of the newer Danish history's most enigmatic personalities. By the Prophet's beard: Simon lives!