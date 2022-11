Not Available

Hanif, a 'rental car' driver around Johor. One night, Usin asked for Hanif's help to get him to Batu Pahat. While passing through the intersection, Hanif came across a girl named Suri standing on the sidewalk. Hanif stopped his car and offered a ride. Since meeting Suri, Hanif began to 'go crazy' and neglected his wife. Things got worse when Hanif was suddenly reported missing!