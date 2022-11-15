Simple Gifts

Not Available

A collection of animated Christmas shorts - An original Maurice Sendak piece about a boy with nothing to give for Christmas -- An excerpt from the early part of Virginia Woolf's "Orlando" set in a time of extreme cold in Tudor-esquire England -- A short based on the Toonerville Trolley -- A bittersweet excerpt from Hart Crane's autobiography "Act One" narrated by Jose Ferrer -- A reading from the Christmas day entry from the diary of 11 year old Teddy Roosevelt -- A reading a letter by Captain Edward James Hulse describing the surprising Christmas Truce of 1914 -- An animated version by R.O. Blechmann's of his own book "Tutto Esaurito" (No Vacancy) about the travels of Mary and Joseph.