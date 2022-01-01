Simple Minds: Celebrate (Live at the SSE Hydro Glasgow)

Not Available

On 27th November 2013 Simple Mindsplayed a very special concert and filmed it at the brand new award-winning venue the SSE Hydro Glasgow, the first concert to be filmed there. To an enthusiastic home audience, the band delivers rousing versions of hit after hit after hit. 1. Intro 2. Waterfront 3. Broken Glass Park 4. I Travel 5. All The Things She Said 6. Promised You A Miracle 7. Glittering Prize 8. Theme For Great Cities 9. Mandela Day 10. Someone Somewhere In Summertime 11. The American 12. Love Song 13. See The Lights 14. Don’t You (Forget About Me) 15. New Gold Dream (81, 82, 83, 84) 16. Big Music 17. Sanctify Yourself 18. Alive And Kicking.