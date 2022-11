Not Available

David Pountney helms this memorable Zurich Opera staging of Johann Strauss's "Simplicius," a tale following the exploits of a simple-minded man (tenor Martin Zysset) who comes face-to-face with life's messy complications. Set during the Thirty Years' War, the work also features standout supporting performances from baritones Rolf Haunstein and Oliver Widmer, soprano Martina Jankova and mezzosoprano Liliana Nikiteanu.