Simply Red Live at Montreux 2003

Simply Red are one of the most successful British acts of all time with global album sales in excess of 50 million. Both the band and Mick Hucknall as a solo artist have been frequent visitors to Montreux across their 25 year career. This concert, filmed on July 15th 2003, was part of the tour in support of their multi-platinum album Home. It features several tracks from that album, including many of their biggest hits and best loved album tracks. It s a typically polished and sparkling Simply Red performance with Mick Hucknall in excellent voice and the band in fine form
