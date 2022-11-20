Simply Red: Stay - Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Not Available

In May 2007, the Royal Albert Hall in London - one of the most famous performing arts venues in the world - became home to Simply Red for six nights. These sold-out dates served to showcase their new album 'Stay' alongside well loved classics from their incredible back catalogue of hits. 'Stay - Live at the Royal Albert Hall' captures the excitement of an evening with Simply Red at one of the world's premier venues but also offers an intimate glimpse of the life backstage from one of Britain's most successful bands ever.