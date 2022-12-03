Simply Sondheim

Not Available

Created specifically for Signature Theatre with special permission from Sondheim himself, this jam-packed revue features over 30 songs from the composer’s canon. The quintessential “Finishing the Hat,” “Another Hundred People,” “Losing My Mind” and “The Worst Pies in London” meet lesser known gems including “Country House,” “Saturday Night” and “Goodbye for Now” and are fused with new orchestrations by longtime Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick. With a lush 16-piece orchestra leading the way for 12 phenomenal singers, including Broadway’s Norm Lewis (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Sondheim on Sondheim), Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton, Signature’s Gun & Powder), Conrad Ricamora (How to Get Away with Murder, The King and I) and Emily Skinner (The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway) along with Signature favorites Bobby Smith, Awa Sal Secka, Tracy Lynn Olivera and more, this exclusive event satisfies every Sondheim craving.