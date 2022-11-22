Not Available

Simpson Street is a portrait of a neighborhood in New York's South Bronx shot during the 'Summer of Sam', 1977. It opens with a brief history of the neighborhood and a description of the causes of the fire storm that destroyed an area of New York the size of the city of Boston. The focus though is on the life that remains. Watch for a brief glimpse of DJ Flash (now better known as Grandmaster Flash) running the turntables at a party on the roof of a settlement house called the Casita Maria on .... Simpson Street.