Sin and Salvation: The Comic Book Origin of Ghost Rider

A look at the comic book history of the title character, one section a piece dedicated to 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000's by way of some interesting interviews with the various artists and writers who have worked on the different incarnations of the Marvel Comics that the film was based on. When combined the four parts of this documentary clock in at just over forty-five minutes in length. Those who are familiar with the various comics will definitely enjoy this look back at the character's history and hearing about it from the people who made it happen.