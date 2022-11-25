Not Available

"SIN BIN | FIRST STUDY | THE GRIM REAPER” is the first film in a series of shorts investigating and deconstructing professional ice hockey players branded as "journeymen," "pests," and "enforcers." Although these types of players may not be the most skilled, and often assigned to the "Checking Line" or "4th Line" for the duration of their careers, they remain pivotal to their teams, maintaining important responsibilities that can include: tactics of intimidation against opposing teams; enticing and receiving penalties (infractions via the rulebook); and shifting the momentum within the gameplay. Through its use of found footage, as well as archival television and radio broadcasts, the “SIN BIN” film series is an embellishment toward the sport's structured intersections of violence, culture, memory, and youth.