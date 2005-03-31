2005

Sin City

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 31st, 2005

Studio

Dimension Films

Welcome to Sin City. This town beckons to the tough, the corrupt, the brokenhearted. Some call it dark… Hard-boiled. Then there are those who call it home — Crooked cops, sexy dames, desperate vigilantes. Some are seeking revenge, others lust after redemption, and then there are those hoping for a little of both. A universe of unlikely and reluctant heroes still trying to do the right thing in a city that refuses to care.

Cast

Jessica AlbaNancy Callahan
Devon AokiMiho
Alexis BledelBecky
Powers BootheSenator Roark
Rosario DawsonGail
Benicio del ToroDet. Lt. Jack "Jackie Boy" Rafferty

Images

