Sin Filtro

Pía (Paz Bascuñán) is on the verge of a nervous breakdown: Her boss humiliates her, her husband ignores her, her stepson does not respect her, and her best friend does not listen to her. Pía has a strong chest pain and after trying everything to heal she decides to undergo an acupuncture treatment. The Chinese doctor discovers that Pía's pain is caused by repressed feelings and with an ancient technique he takes out the filter. From now on, Pía will not filter and realize that the only way to heal is to say everything she thinks...