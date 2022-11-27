Sin of an Angel

Not Available

A being from a different plane decides to come down on earth to see how human beings are living; over there he meets a evil man who try to manipulate him to his personal benefit. The angel comes to Tomar to live with the people of the earth and lives among human beings, gets to know the magician Solomon who discovers that Tomar has a magical eye and convinces him to work with him, Solomon covets in his wife's sister Jasmine and rapes her, Solomon exploits that Tomar does not have His fingerprints persuade him to steal the treasury of the hotel where Solomon and Tomar present with them, but they fail to monitor the police for them.