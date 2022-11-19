Sin pecado

Not Available

Roberto is a missionary man who as a young boy miraculously survived a fire in which his parents died; now, his family is Father Manuel and Felipe. Roberto is unsure of the miracle of his survival and of his faith, but he continues working on opening an hospice in an old building of what used to be a boarding school, despite the building being abandoned after a priest's suicide. Twenty years earlier, Julia, a student at the boarding school finds herself in a relationship with a priest and intends to leave with him. The past tragically reveals itself to Roberto when a series of apparitions cause the deaths of many, leaving him alone to uncover the bitter secret kept in the old building.