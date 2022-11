Not Available

Sin Piedad (2019) (Spanish for "No Mercy") was a major professional wrestling event produced by the Mexican Lucha Libre promotion Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). The Sin Piedad show took place on January 1, 2019 in Arena México, Mexico City, Mexico. The 2019 Sin Piedad was the 14th event under the Sin Piedad name and the Fourth year in a row CMLL has held the show on New Year's Day.