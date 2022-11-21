Sin-ui ibang-in

Not Available

Jin-geol, a Hong Kong police detective in Thailand, helps Noh Ju-ma catch a pickpocket. Noh Ju-ma is the daughter of Noh Goh a shaman priestess. Noh Ju-ma falls instantly in love with Jin-geol and follows an evil deity's instructions to put potions in teas and give Jin-geol a doll used in exorcism to know exactly where and what he is doing all the time. Jin-geol, who through enchantment, has relations with Noh Ju-ma, soon regrets his actions and leaves Thailand. When Noh Ju-ma asks for help, the evil deity kills Jin-geol's wife Yi Hae who is pregnant with his baby. The evil deity soon turns into a monster and takes over Noh Ju-ma's body and starts killing people and tormenting Jin-geol. Noh Goh, who is aware of what has been going on bands together with the monk Chun Gong-myung to fight the evil deity. But their powers are no match for it at first until the spirits of Yi Hae and the unborn baby enter Noh Ju-ma's body and disunite Noh Ju-ma from the evil deity.