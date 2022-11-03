Sin vergüenza

Not Available

A script fell to Isabel by chance. In reading it you realize it's the same story of the romance she had with the film director Mario Fabra, author of the script. Isabel decides appointment with Mario, who was not seen again, but at the moment of truth she feels ridiculous and pretends not to recognize him. He has also recognized that, reacts the same way. Both have young lovers: Mario has to Cecilia, a soap opera actress with self-esteem issues, Isabel has to Albert, a professor of physical expression, as primal as a dependent. Mario needs new actors for his film. After thinking, Isabel chooses to use and your school to get them. Actually he wants to be near as much as Isabel Isabel wants encounter him.