Sinatra at Carnegie Hall

In 1980, Frank Sinatra performed a two-week engagement at Carnegie Hall, which at the time, set a record for the venue by selling out each show in just one day. The performances followed the release of 1980's Trilogy, Sinatra's ambitious triple-album comeback that featured "The Theme from New York, New York." Sinatra mixes "Summer Me, Winter Me" from that album with his hits "I've Got the World on a String" and "I've Got You Under My Skin." Foreshadowing the follow-up to Trilogy is "The Gal That Got Away"/"It Never Entered My Mind," a medley that would appear on She Shot Me Down in 1981.