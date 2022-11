Not Available

Frank Sinatra had the utmost respect and admiration for the songwriters who fashioned the wonderful words and marvelous melodies he sang. In this remarkable collection of songs from Sinatra's Golden Age (1943-1959), Frank lends his special magic to the words of Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Oscar Hammerstein, Frank Loesser and many others. Includes classics such as "Fly Me to the Moon," My Romance" and "That Old Black Magic."