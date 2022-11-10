1977

Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 11th, 1977

Studio

Andor Films

Princess Farah refuses to marry Sinbad until Prince Kassim, her brother, is able to give his consent. However, the Prince's wicked stepmother, Queen Zenobia, has changed Kassim into a baboon in order to have her own son crowned as caliph. Sinbad, his crew, the Princess and the transformed Prince travel to a distant land, fighting every obstacle Zenobia places in their path, to seek the advice of a legendary wise man who can possibly tell how to end the spell.

Cast

Patrick WayneSinbad
Taryn PowerDione
Margaret WhitingZenobia
Jane SeymourPrincess Farah
Patrick TroughtonMelanthius
Kurt ChristianRafi

