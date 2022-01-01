Since Then

Not Available

On March 11th 2011, a massive earthquake strikes eastern Japan. Shoko (TAKEKOU Aya), who works at a shoe store in Tokyo, is unable to contact her boyfriend Masashi (ISOBE Yasuhiro) who lives in the worst-hit region. As aftershocks continue, she finally gets through to his brother who tells her that Masashi has become mentally unstable. Despite her desire to go to his side, she is urged to break up with him for her own sake. As Shoko struggles to come to terms with her feelings for Masashi, he suddenly appears before her...