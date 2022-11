Not Available

Recorded live at "Forest National", Brussels (Belgium), on 29th October 1990 and "Ahoy Sport Paleis", Rotterdam (Netherlands), on 30th October 1990. Tracklist 1 Feel So Different 6:19 2 The Emperor's New Clothes 4:41 3 I Want Your (Hands On Me) 4:14 4 Three Babies 4:58 5 Black Boys On Mopeds 3:40 6 Irish Ways 3:59 7 I Am Stretched On Your Grave 5:01 8 The Last Day Of Our Acquaintance 5:50 9 Nothing Compares 2 U 5:45 10 Jump In The River 5:15 11 Jerusalem 4:16 12 Troy 6:06