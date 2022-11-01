Sinestesia - Die Kurve des Zufalls

Not Available

SINESTESIA chronicles the vicissitudes of four young adults in two moments of their lives which are in turn linked to two dramatic episodes three years apart. The intervening years see the characters confronted by the usual joys and difficulties of everyday life. However, they also find themselves having to react to a destiny which, every now and again, places a crossroads in our way. The main character is Alan (Alessio Boni). Around him are his wife, Françoise (Giorgia Wurth), his young lover Michela (Melanie Winiger), and Igor (Leonardo Nigro), his best friend.