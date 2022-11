Not Available

Inspired by the masterpiece of concrete music "Symphony for one man" Pierre Henry (1950), the film tells the story of a common man leaving the interior of Brazil to try life in São Paulo. The city, in its perpetual process of construction and deconstruction view from the microcosm of a construction site, its workers and a profusion of machines in full swing. The metaphysical revolt of this character is the revolt against his condition and against everything that humiliates him.