An unhappily married young woman plots to steal the unborn baby of her single and pregnant next door neighbor by befriending her and waiting for the right time to act. Lilith is a young woman who longs for having a family and the perfect child. But that all changes when Lilith strikes a new friendship with her pregnant next door neighbor Aisha which transforms her maternal instinct into madness. As her psychological world quickly comes crashing down, Lilith lets her twisted jealousy of Aisha's perfect life consume her leading to a shocking climax.