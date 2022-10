Not Available

Radio host Gia (Jacy Andrews) rules the Los Angeles airwaves with her disarming tales of sex, lust and intrigue. But when one caller seems to know a few too many details of Gia's titillating past, the sexy DJ is soon plunged into a world of blackmail and danger. While the police struggle to make sense of the befuddling case, Gia must fight to keep her sordid past silent as the threat mounts in this erotic thriller.