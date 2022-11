Not Available

Three Mainland cops -Wu Ma and two assistants – come to HK to look for some crooks who are illegally procuring women for brothels from the Mainland. The two HK cops who are assigned to work with them are Waise Lee and Yukari Oshima. Later a Taiwanese cop also joins them and the friction between the three groups is evident – but in the end of course all three Chinas must work together to capture the bad guys!