Sing to me

A young man named Sebastian Murphy (Luke Spellacy Shaw) has spent a decade moving around the country with his mother after her company went bankrupt. Now that she has found a stable job the are living in Wexford Town for six months. Sebastian has become close with Sean Gerrad (Jordan Feeley) who has brought him into a new group of friends but nobody knows that Sebastian has a secret. He is a fantastic musician and he is hopelessly in love with Lara (Aisling Whelan) but too afraid to do anything about it. —Luke Spellacy Shaw