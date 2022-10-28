Not Available

Singaravelan film revolves around a young man (Kamal Hassan) living in a village with his mother. He gets to know that his mother was estranged from her brother's family owing to her marriage with his father.She tells him that while her brother and his wife met with a fatal car accident soon after, they have a daughter (Khushboo) who since grew up in the city of Chennai. She hands him a photo of a baby Khushboo and asks him to track her down and marry her.Accordingly, Kamal sets out for the big city and heads for his friend Mano's house who is living with his 3...