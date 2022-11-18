Singavettai

Not Available

Ramesh, nicknamed Rummy (Nagarjuna) loves his childhood friend Janaki, who asks him to become rich and powerful before marrying her. With this motive, Rummy starts gambling and becomes rich in no time. ACP Sekhar (Sayaji Shinde) takes notice of his activities and attempts to catch him. Rummy then moves to Goa where he meets Chandra (Ankur), a pub owner who also runs gambling in it. Both of them enter into a deal. While on the task, Rummy rescues Sara (Paula) from Victor. Sara’s sister Nadia (Linda) falls in love with him. Another woman, Sandhya (Mamta Mohandas), enters his life. She helps him in his task. Meanwhile, differences arise between Rummy and Chandra, and they become rivals. How Rummy encounters the situation with Janaki forms the rest of the story [1] [edit]