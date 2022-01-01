Not Available

Singh Is Bling is an upcoming Bollywood action comedy film directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by MetroNet Multimedia (P) Ltd., under Grazing Goat Pictures.The film stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It also marks the return of Akshay Kumar in a Punjabi Sardar character, after the 2008 comedy film Singh is Kinng. Expected to release on 31st July 2015, Singh is Bling is the second actor-director collaboration between Kumar and director Prabhu Deva after their successful 2012 film Rowdy Rathore.