A valiant and a righteous cop Dilsher Sikhon (Parmish Verma) joins as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in his own village Singham Khurd to rehabilitate the drug engulfed youth of Punjab. Destiny sets him against corrupt Bhuller (Kartar Cheema) a powerful businessman, sand mafia and an aspiring politician. Bhuller challenges Dilsher Sikhon’s ethics and beliefs but with support of his love and faith in his values- Singham gets back with a louder roar.