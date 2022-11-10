1952

Singin' in the Rain

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Release Date

April 9th, 1952

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

In 1927, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a famous on-screen romantic pair. Lina, however, mistakes the on-screen romance for real love. Don has worked hard to get where he is today, with his former partner Cosmo. When Don and Lina's latest film is transformed into a musical, Don has the perfect voice for the songs. But Lina - well, even with the best efforts of a diction coach, they still decide to dub over her voice. Kathy Selden is brought in, an aspiring actress, and while she is working on the movie, Don falls in love with her. Will Kathy continue to "aspire", or will she get the break she deserves?

Cast

Gene KellyDon Lockwood
Donald O'ConnorCosmo Brown
Debbie ReynoldsKathy Selden
Jean HagenLina Lamont
Millard MitchellR.F. Simpson
Cyd CharisseDancer

