Singing A Great Dream: The Revolutionary Songs and Life of Khusiram Pakhrin

Not Available

People's singer, songwriter, and Maoist cultural leader Khusiram Pakhrin's musical journey through nearly 4 decades of political movements and revolution in Nepal. This is the first film about Nepal's revolutionary singersongwriter Khusiram Pakhrin, and so far the only film that focuses on the songs of Nepal's Maoist movement. From the 1980s through 2006, their live performances were often banned and rarely photographed or recorded; hence we rely on Khusiram Pakhrin and his fellow performers for oral history and rare photos and footage of underground performances.