Price’s film series titled Biscuits is a re-edit of segments of found footage from many identical prints of 16mm film that date from the 1970s and that contain a documentary about a Boston-area nursing home. In Singing Biscuits, Price focuses on the faces of choir members as they sing gospel to an unseen audience. The repetitions and stutters created by Price through his masterful editing place emphasis on the existential intensity of the film's subjects.