Singing on the Trail

  • Music
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In this Western, Ken Curtis, Columbia Pictures' low-budget answer to Gene Autry, romanced one of the studio's most beautiful starlets, Rita Hayworth-lookalike Dusty Anderson. She played Helen Wyatt, whose father (the rotund Guy Kibbee) loses his ranch to the hayseed singing group the Hoosier Hot Shots. Unbeknownst to Wyatt, the Hot Shots have been swindled by a couple of Eastern crooks (Ian Keith and Matt Willis) and consider themselves the lawful owners. Chased by the irascible Wyatt, the band members seek protection from aspiring singer Curt Stanton (Curtis), who they mistake for a gunslinger.

Cast

Ken CurtisCurt Stanton
Jeff DonnellCindy Brown
Guy KibbeeDusty Wyatt
Guinn WilliamsBig Boy Webster
Paul TrietschHezzie (of The Hoosier Hot Shots)
Ian KeithJerry Easton

