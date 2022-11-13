Not Available

Singing to Myself

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Dissatisfied with her options in the world of striving, a young deaf woman, Iris (Sophie MacLean), decides to give up on yearning to connect. Instead she floats along, working at a greenhouse, embracing her silent solitude and learning to be happy with less. Everything is going just fine until she meets a precocious musician named Celeste (Bryde MacLean). Beautifully shot on Prince Edward lsland, Singing to Myself is an intimate gaze into the complexity and ease of female friendship.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images