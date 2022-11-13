Not Available

Dissatisfied with her options in the world of striving, a young deaf woman, Iris (Sophie MacLean), decides to give up on yearning to connect. Instead she floats along, working at a greenhouse, embracing her silent solitude and learning to be happy with less. Everything is going just fine until she meets a precocious musician named Celeste (Bryde MacLean). Beautifully shot on Prince Edward lsland, Singing to Myself is an intimate gaze into the complexity and ease of female friendship.