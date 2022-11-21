Single Black Female

Not Available

When her roommate is brutally murdered, a Beverly Hills singer posts a "roommate wanted" ad in hopes of keeping up payments on her sprawling mansion in this thriller starring Destiny's Child's Farrah Franklin. Karma (Franklin)'s roommate is dead, and in order to remain up on her mortgage payments she'll have to find someone that can move in fast. Though an ad in the paper gets many replies, most of the applicants range from exceptionally quirky to outright insane. Eventually Karma selects the beautiful Sky (Kelle Cantwell) as her new roommate. But Karma's manager Wesley (Charlie Adams) can't help but feeling that something very strange is happening in his client's lavish, and he's about to discover that even the rich and famous can harbor some seriously dark secrets.