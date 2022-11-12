Single In South Beach

Not Available

Amy, an attractive woman, confuses love with money and becomes a victim of the materialistic lifestyle of South Beach. Her relationship with Nick, a down-to-earth, young architect is great, but Amy has dreams that he can't fulfill and afford. In her search for glamour and a dancing career, Amy meets Sam, an older, married man. Even though Sam provides her with the luxurious lifestyle, she begins to feel a void for love and attention. Unwilling to let go of Sam's financial support, Amy becomes involved in another relationship with Robert, who grows suspicious. Amy soon discovers that life in South Beach, not everything is as good as it looks.