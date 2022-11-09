Not Available

The award winning film, Single Tracks, fills an empty niche in the growing narrative of Gay and Lesbian cinema through its depiction of a family bridging the gap between the straight and gay worlds. Many films have deepened our understanding of the coming out story, while narrowly focusing on the drama surrounding the gay protagonist. Little time has been spent on the 'unwilling co-pilot' or straight spouse who is brought along on the emotional roller coaster. An estimated 2 million families in the U.S. have at least one spouse who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgendered. As the gay spouse comes out of the closet, the straight spouse finds themselves inside the closet. Single Tracks gives a voice to the all too often silent spouse, and gives gay spouses a reference for how living one's truth, even painful truths, can bring closure.