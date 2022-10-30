Not Available

Singularity Principle is a feature length science-fiction film about the consequences of renegade experiments into Parallel Universes. Co-written and directed (with Austin Hines) by physicist Dr. David Deranian, the film pays particular attention to accurate scientific detail. The story starts off with the disappearance of noted scientist Professor Jack Brenner (John Diehl) during a fateful parallel universe experiment. Jack's protégé, Dr. Peter Tanning (Michael Denis) is being interrogated by Dr. Lawrence Cason (William B. Davis) of a clandestine Black-Ops Agency to learn about the experiment and to find out what happened to Jack Brenner. Lawrence makes it clear that he wants to know everything about the experiment, including how parallel universes can be manipulated. The story unfolds with Peter describing the events of the experiment up to the fateful day where...