Not Available

Sininen Viikko

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A Bergmanesque triangle drama. After a weekend of dancing and camping on a recreation island near the city, a young factory worker decides to stay and cut work for a day. Walking around the now deserted island, he meets a beautiful woman camping alone and sunbathing in the nude on the beach. A hot romance flares up between the worker and the more upper-class married lady, lasting through the light-filled nights of the whole summer week until the woman's much older husband returns to the island the next weekend.

Cast

Gunvor SandkvistSiiri Forss
Matti OravistoUsko Siltanen
Juhani KumpulainenAgitator
Leo JokelaUsko's 3rd pal

View Full Cast >

Images