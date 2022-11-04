Not Available

Sinners of Paris

  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Films Metzger et Woog

Michel Piccoli plays a police inspector whose best friend is murdered on the orders of gang boss Charles Vanel. The inspector knows full well that Vanel is too crafty and well-connected to ever stand trial for his crime, so he carefully lays a subtle trap for his adversary. Unfortunately, both Piccoli and Vanel are thwarted by a pair of scheming females.

Cast

Charles VanelLéonce Pozzi, dit "Le Fondu"
Bella DarviCri Cri
Michel PiccoliL'inspecteur Vardier, de la P.J.
François GuérinL'inspecteur Gilbert Barot
Marcel MouloudjiJeannot Donati
Jean BrochardLe commissaire René Brévet

