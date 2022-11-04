Sinners of Paris

Michel Piccoli plays a police inspector whose best friend is murdered on the orders of gang boss Charles Vanel. The inspector knows full well that Vanel is too crafty and well-connected to ever stand trial for his crime, so he carefully lays a subtle trap for his adversary. Unfortunately, both Piccoli and Vanel are thwarted by a pair of scheming females.
|Charles Vanel
|Léonce Pozzi, dit "Le Fondu"
|Bella Darvi
|Cri Cri
|Michel Piccoli
|L'inspecteur Vardier, de la P.J.
|François Guérin
|L'inspecteur Gilbert Barot
|Marcel Mouloudji
|Jeannot Donati
|Jean Brochard
|Le commissaire René Brévet
