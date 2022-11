Not Available

Sinnga (Chiranjeevi Sarja) is a short-tempered, which lands him in a lot of trouble with the police. His mother Janakamma (Tara) wants him to get married. When she spots Geetha (Aditi Prabhudeva) at a temple, she decides that Geetha could become her daughter-in-law. Sinnga also ends up falling for Geetha. But first, Sinnga has to take care of Rudraswamy (Ravishankar) who wants to exact revenge for public humiliation.