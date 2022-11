Not Available

Hassan and Fatma are a couple, living and working in a farm of wealthy owner Mourad. In the first days of the Jan 25th revolution, Ali seizes a security breach to break out of jail and runs to his cousin Hassan, for shelter. The latter takes him in but soon after, Mourad discovers the love that Fatma and Ali shared, years ago. This romantic history, fuelled by mounting sexual frustration, will come back to haunt all those involved.