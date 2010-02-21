Sins of the Mother

Shay is a young African-American college student whom is forced to take a year off from school to return to her hometown where she struggles with her anger and insecurity when she's forced to confront her alcoholic mother, Nona, whom is currently in AA and a churchgoer, over her entire childhood of abuse and neglect which Shay is both unwilling and unable to let go of.
|Jill Scott
|Nona
|Nicole Beharie
|Shay
|Katharine Isabelle
|Ivy
|Monaeya Silveira
|Sunny
|Matt Ward
|Oliver
|Dave Leach
|Matt
