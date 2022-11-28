Not Available

An aspiring television journalist comes to a crossroads when he is forced to choose between the love of his life or the love of his father and his career. SINSITIVITY is the story of Trent, a preachers son who falls hard and madly in love with exotic dancer, Sinnamon. His relationship with her ruin his new job opportunity at a local television station and also put his love for religion and his dad at risk. When a past dark secret is discovered, it is up to Trent do do what he thinks will be best for him.